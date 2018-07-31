Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s love story is one for the books. The duo, who were married in 2015, are one of Hollywood’s stand out couples. The pair met on the set of That 70’s Show and started their romance as just friends. Years later, The Spy Who Dumped Me star and Ashton are happily married and parents to two children.

Mila recently opened talked about the couple’s "real-life National Lampoon honeymoon,” that saw the pair, their daughter and Ashton’s parents on a six-day RV trip around California. Watch the video above for more details about Mila and Ashton’s love and the hilarious trip.