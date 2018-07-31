Shark week got a little too real for Eva Longoria during her summer vacation on Monday, July 30. The 43-year-old star took to her Instagram stories to share moments from a “swimming with sharks” style excursion that she embarked on with her travel cohorts. Although the new mom herself remained high atop the group’s boat, she actively filmed and cheered on her friend and NBA star Sean Elliott as he plunged into the crystal clear waters where nurse sharks weaved around their boat. “Sean? Are you scared?” she playfully asked as he put on a snorkel and goggles.

Scroll down for video

CLCK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Shark week! Eva Longoria cheered on her friend Sean Elliot during a shark encounter Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

HOLA! USA EXCLUSIVE: EVA LONGORIA TAKES US INSIDE HER HOME WITH BABY SANTIAGO

Eva kept her commentary going as the athlete got into the ocean, promoting his new Instagram along the way. “Bye, Sean! Nice knowing you!” she joked as he prepared to get into the water. “He’s doing this for Instagram.” Then she added: “This will be really great on my social media…” As the shark quickly turned toward her friend once he was swimming freely near the boat, she shouted: “Oh my God, Sean! He’s coming to you!”

Luckily, the shark quickly turned around. “Oh… Sean scared him,” Eva said about her friend. She added the text “Man Vs. Shark” over her video. As his first Instagram post ever, Sean shared the clip from his pal with the caption: “Who’s more afraid – the shark or me? Thx for the commentary @evalongoria #sharkweek #nocageneeded.” His wife Claudia Zapata commented on the video, writing: “I’m hiding here.”

VIEW GALLERY

Eva also shared a sunkissed boat selfie Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

Fans also got a look at Eva herself as she shared a stunning selfie of her lounging on the boat. “Sunkissed,” she wrote along with the hashtag “SeaHairDontCare”. The actress and producer rocked a bright red polka dot bathing suit, a sleek pair of sunglasses and hid her brunette locks underneath a hat with the logo for her new ABC series: Grand Hotel. Eva complemented her nautical ensemble with light teal nail polish.