Gina Rodriguez could possibly be taking a trip down the aisle! The Jane the Virgin star shared a sun-drenched photo on her Instagram, which featured palm trees, a relaxed pose and a sparkling ring on her finger! In the photos, which are tagged at the Casa Malca hotel, the actress is clearly showing off the bauble, which appears to be an enormous diamond, causing fans to believe she's now engaged to her boyfriend of almost two years, Joe LoCicero. Accompanying the picture, she posted a quote from artist Frida Kahlo.

VIEW GALLERY Gina Rodriguez sparked engagement rumors after she showed off her latest bling in Mexico Photo: Instagram/@hereisgina

"They thought I was a Surrealist, but I wasn't. I never painted dreams. I painted my own reality," the caption read In another sweet photo from the idyllic vacation, the star can be seen cuddling up to her boyfriend – or is that fiancé? – with her hand on his chest.

Gina previously sparked engagement headlines after she attended the Oscars with Joe, who she met in 2016 when he appeared on Jane the Virgin, in March of this year. Along with her gorgeous princess gown, she also wore a fabulous ring. Apparently though, that gem was just on loan.

VIEW GALLERY Gina has been in a relationship with her boyfriend Joe LoCicero Photo: Instagram/@hereisgina

While she has yet to comment on the engagement rumors, Gina has been vocal about her love for her beau. Earlier this year, the Ferdinand star shared how her boyfriend helps her overcome her health issues. “[He] has really helped me have a healthier perspective on [weight], that stupid number that can destroy us and feel like it’s equivalent to our self-worth,” the TV star shared with Self magazine. “This love is so easy,” calling her relationship one of “respect and kindness, and generosity, and compromise, and sacrifice."