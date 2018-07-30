Chrissy Teigen proved her Twitter account truly is the gift that keeps on giving when she took fans on a hilarious walk down memory lane on Sunday, July 29. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of her husband John Legend’s Green Light music video, the 32-year-old Lip Sync Battle host broke down an epic behind-the-scenes story about her time stopping by the set. “Fun fact, I had a jealously-fueled meltdown visiting this video set and made an asshole out of myself to a large group of people,” she wrote as her first tweet on the subject.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been married since 2013 Photo: Getty Images

Fans were quickly intrigued, tweeting at the outspoken mom-of-two for specifics. “Oh you want to know more, do you?” she replied to them. “Let me try to remember. 10 years is a long time!” It seems she then conferred with John on the matter to ensure her facts were straight. “Ok after a brief refresh with john, I have pieced together small bits of information.” Next she dove right into the details!

Fun fact, I had a jealously-fueled meltdown visiting this video set and made an asshole out of myself to a large group of people. https://t.co/SiE3h9aisY — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 30, 2018

“It began with our friends (John’s managers and co-writers and a couple others) talking about how BEAAAAAAUUUUTIFUL some of the women were...” she wrote. “I was watching the monitor with all the guys and someone, I can’t remember who, said, ‘ooooooo look at that girl with john ooooooooo!’ So I watched the monitor like a psychotic (tarantula) hawk and in my mind, oh he was in trouble.”

She quickly added: “Keep in mind John and I met on a video. I was that girl! I know how this shit works!” Chrissy then got back to the story, writing: “He probably laughed at something she said. And in my mind it was some GRAND conversation I was conjuring up. They were probably just talking about craft services honestly but in my mind she was like ‘hey we should bone’ and he was like ‘haha fuck yeah!’”

Chrissy, John and their daughter Luna Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Airbnb

“A few more shoulder touches and laughs with her later, I lost it,” she wrote in a subsequent tweet. “Anger turned to sobbing turned to fleeing the set and getting a hotel room. The director (ALAN FERGUSON!) was baffled. Everyone was.” Of course, she didn’t seem to have any real regrets, tweeting: “Anyhow I wish more happened but no. I was just a jealous, angry 22 year old. I’m better now. BUT DONT TEST ME.”

“What a boring story,” she wrote in conclusion. “Happy anniversary, Green Light video!!!” Luckily, everything worked out in the end as the pair married in 2013 and soon welcomed their children Luna and Miles. However, Green Light still remains one of the former model's least favorite songs. “I just thought it was corny,” she tweeted. “LOVE YOU JOHNNY!!!!”