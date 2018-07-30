Salma Hayek has a special message for Kim Kardashian. The Frida actress took to her Instagram on Saturday, July 28, to commend on her comments about her curves – after the Keeping up with the Kardashians star revealed that the actress was her style inspiration. “Thank you Kim for your kindness and generosity; and for reminding the world that curves are truly beautiful,” Salma wrote next to a screen grab of the HOLA! USA article. Last week, the KKW Beauty mogul revealed that when she was younger, she looked to celebrities with curves for fashion inspiration.

Kim Kardashian revealed that she was inspired by Salma Hayek's curves Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

The mommy-of-three shared that it was Salma and Jennifer Lopez who helped her chose her look for her prom. "I was like, 'Whoa, okay, like we're not the same nationality but I feel her and I get her,'" she told L.A. Weekly about the women she could relate to, due to her body type. "And I remember I was going to my prom and was like, 'What glam look do I want for prom?' So, I looked up Salma Hayek's looks."

MORE: Get Salma Hayek's stunning red carpet beauty look

The Armenian social media guru continued to praise the Latinas for setting a new beauty standard. "I hope I've contributed maybe to a more ethnic look, so that other people that maybe look a little bit more like me can see that we're out there,” she told the magazine. “I mean, I never saw anyone with my body type in magazines, so seeing people like Jennifer Lopez and Salma really inspired me, and made me feel more comfortable and confident."

The actress has been open about her love for her curves Photo: Getty Images

MORE: The Kim Kardashian-approved beauty trend that's eveywhere

Last year, Salma got candid about her complicated relationship with her curvy figure. “I’m not going to lie to you, I would like the curve to go in instead of out in some places, but I love a little curve,” she told The Edit. “I love the word ‘curvy.’ It’s artistic. A straight line can be boring.”