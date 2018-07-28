Sandra Bullock rang in her 54th birthday with a special star-studded celebration. The Oscar-winning actress was surrounded by her loved ones as she attended a dinner for twelve in her honor at celebrity-haunt Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills on Thursday, July 26. Accompanied by her boyfriend of nearly three years Bryan Randall, the star happily had her 8-year-old son Louis and 5-year-old daughter Laila by her side according to E! News. Of course, the upscale Chinese restaurant was also brimming with Hollywood luminaries.

Birthday girl! Sandra Bullock looked lovely in a floral print dress for her special dinner Photo: Grosby Group

The Ocean’s 8 leading lady was joined by her recent costar Sarah Paulson and girlfriend Holland Taylor. Another celebrity attendee spotted going into the private party room on the upper section of the famous eatery was Jason Bateman, who was joined by his wife Amanda Anka. Other guests were not confirmed. "They were having a good time," a source told the publication. "It was a nice night amongst close friends."

Sandra Bullock became close with Sarah Paulson while filming their hit movie Oceans 8 Photo: Getty Images

The A-lister made for a lovely birthday girl, leaving her hair down and rocking a long-sleeved floral number that she paired with spaghetti strap heels and a large black clutch. It appeared as though she got plenty of nice birthday gifts from her guests. In particular, Bullock received several presents in gift wrapping from the high end store Barneys New York. Of course, her greatest gift was most likely having her little ones present for the celebration.

Bryan was seen lovingly holding Sandra's sleepy son Louis as the foursome left the outing. She recently opened up to InStyle magazine about how her children love her photographer man. “I get it because he’s more fun and has better treats,” she joked, alluding that he is her kid’s favorite. Bryan actually photographed her daughter Laila for the cover of PEOPLE magazine back in December 2015, a shoot which confirmed the swirling reports of her second adoption.