J-Rod’s birthday getaway got even more wild in the Bahamas. As Alex Rodriguez marked his actual birthday on Friday, July 27, the loved-up couple celebrated in an epic way. Just days after Jennifer Lopez turned 49 with a beach bash, the star and her former MLB pro boyfriend outdid themselves with more fabulous festivities. Their travel group, which included Alex’s girls Ella and Natasha and J.Lo’s kids Max and Emme, kicked the day off swimming in the ocean on a gorgeous looking beach. After rinsing off the salt water, they all dressed up and stepped out for a night of fun!

Strike a pose! Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez and their crew had a blast in the Bahamas Photo: Instagram/@arod

Lucky for fans, the FOX Sports commentator shared an inside look at his outdoor 43rd birthday jamboree in an Instagram post. The carousel of photos show birthday boy Alex, who opted for the rather summery ensemble of a pale pink shirt and off-white khakis, spending a lovely night by the water with his loved ones. Of course, J.Lo was also center stage during the affair, looking stunning in a white sleeveless knitted-dress.

A-Rod had a wonderful-looking birthday with his family and love J.Lo Photo: Instagram/@arod

The colorful pictures put Alex’s birthday festivities on display. He got sweet b-day x's and o's from J.Lo and his daughters, smoked some celebratory cigars and had a delicious seafood dinner. It also appears as though the athlete got his very own fireworks display at sundown. And what does J-Rod do under a sparkling fireworks spectacular? They dance! In his Instagram story, the dad-of-two shared a cute video of his superstar sweetheart teaching him some moves on a makeshift dance floor. In the end, he ended up giving her one of his famous baseball swings.

Birthday dance! Jennifer got 'on the floor' with her man Alex Photo: Instagram/@arod

Along with the series of photos, A-Rod wrote: “Wow! Just wanted to say thanks to everyone for the amazing birthday wishes I received today on social media. I'm so grateful for all of you that have supported me over the years, both on the field and off. I hope that you guys all have great birthdays as well when your day rolls around!”

Karaoke with J.Lo and friends Photo: Instagram/@arod

To top off the fun, the group ended the evening with karaoke. During the low-key session, in which they all sat on comfy couches, the Dinero singer serenaded her man. A minute before 11 p.m., Jennifer belted out the hit song I’ll Stand By You by The Pretenders. “Nothing you confess could make me love you less, I'll stand by you,” she sang as her love captured the sweet moment on his story.