Gigi Hadid has caught the acting bug! The supermodel has expressed interest in trading in the runway for the big screen. The 23-year-old shared in a previous interview that she has a team of people helping her find the right role. “I feel like if I’m going to audition for a movie, then it’s genuinely a part that I really want to play,” she said. “There’s been a couple that I’ve gotten into and gotten pretty far in the process.”

She continued: “I think that’s why it’s important with my really busy modeling schedule, to pick the parts that I’m really into. Then I can take the time to learn about the character and go through it that way.” Watch the video above to hear more about Gigi’s road to acting and find out which role she will not play.