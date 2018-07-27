Bodak Yellow star Cardi B, who welcomed baby girl Kulture with husband Offset on July 10, revealed that she won't be opening for Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic World Tour later this year. Instead, she has told her certainly disappointed fans, she'll be focusing on her starring role as a new mom, announcing: "I have to do what's best for me and my baby." Cardi explained that, faced with having to hit the road a month and a half into motherhood, she discovered she felt she wasn't quite ready. "I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically," she explained in a screenshot posted to Twitter alongside a caption which read: "Sorry guys, Thank you @BrunoMars for being so supportive and understanding. Your the best (sic)."

Cardi, seen here performing while pregnant at Coachella, says she realized she wants to stay home with baby Kulture Photo: WENN

The star gave her followers more explanation as to why she decided to bow out of the tour. "I also thought that I'd be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing," she added. "Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road."

Sorry guys ,Thank you @BrunoMars for being so supportive and understanding .Your the best ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ds9HE61i9j — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 27, 2018

Cardi's Finesse collaborator Bruno responded with sympathy and support, posting a sweet message for the I Like It artist on his own Twitter account. "Most important thing is you and your family's health. I know the fans will understand," he wrote. "You are absolutely doing the right thing. I also know we'll share the stage when the time is right. We love you Cardi and we will play Bodak Yellow every night in your honor. Please give your baby girl a hug from me and a hug on behalf of everyone on The 24k Magic Tour."

The two were expected to perform jointly on the final dates of the North American leg of the tour between September and November. Bruno hasn't confirmed who will be replacing Cardi in his upcoming shows.