Zoe Saldana’s first job fired and rehired her weekly. The Guardians of the Galaxy actress shared that she got her start working the drive-thru window at Burger King and it was her kind heart that caused her to lose her job. “I was fired every Friday and rehired ever Saturday because they were short on staff,” she revealed to Us Weekly.

Luckily, Zoe has secured her spot in Hollywood and her burger and fry days are behind her. Watch the video above to find out why she couldn’t keep her job at the fast food chain.