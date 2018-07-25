Luis Fonsi sent love in the direction of friend and collaborator Demi Lovato, following her recent hospitalization. On Wednesday, July 25, the Despacito singer took to his Instagram to voice his support for the singer. “You’re a strong, talented, bright soul and you will overcome this,” he wrote next to a photo of the pair sharing hug on stage. “The world is on your side.” The Puerto Rican singer and Demi teamed up for the multi-lingual hit Échame La Culpa. Luis’ reaction comes just one day after the Sorry Not Sorry singer suffered a drug overdose.

Support for Demi was shared on social media by a host of her celebrity friends. Demi’s ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas took to his Twitter to write a sweet message dedicated to the star. “Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi.” Joe’s younger brother, and Demi’s best friend, Nick Jonas also wrote a touching post. “Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi.”

Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) July 25, 2018

Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 25, 2018

Throughout the hours following her hospitalization, celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Ellen DeGeneres and more wrote kind words on behalf of the singer. On Tuesday, Demi was rushed to the hospital after she suffered an apparent drug overdose at her Hollywood Hills, California home.

The Los Angeles police department confirmed to TMZ that the Confident singer was found unconscious and administered Narcan. In the hours following the incident, Demi’s family released a statement. “Dem is awake and with her family, who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support." It continued: “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”