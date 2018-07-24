Update: Sources told People magazine that Demi Lovato is “stable” following suffering an overdose. Law enforcement sources say that the singer was treated with Narcan – an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses, after suffering an overdose inside of ther Hollywood Hills home. According to TMZ, the 25-year-old was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital, just before noon on Tuesday, July 24. Los Angeles policed confirmed to E! News that they responded to a call of an overdose around 11:40 am local time and could not confirm the identity of the patient.

Demi Lovato was hospitalized after suffering apparent overdose Photo: Getty Images

The incident comes a month after the songstress shared the truth about her relapse with her fans in her single Sober.In the track, the Confident singer revealed that after six years of sobriety, she relapsed. "Momma, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore," she sings. “And Daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor/ To the ones who never left me, we've been down this road before/ I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore."

MORE: Demi Lovato reveals she has relapsed in new song Sober

Demi continues in the piano-driven ballad: “I’m sorry for the fans I lost/who watched me fall again/I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.” In 2011, Demi sought help to treat her drug and alcohol addiction, and issues with self-harm at a facility. During her time in the treatment program, the Sorry Not Sorry singer was also treated for Bipolar disorder.

The Confident singer recently revealed that she relapsed after six years Photo: Getty Images

Last year, Demi spoke openly about overcoming her substance and her life as a recovering addict in her YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated. “I went through years and years of not really knowing what was wrong with me and knowing that something was off,” she said. “There’s nothing wrong with me. It’s something that I have and it’s a part of who I am, but it touches on that in the documentary.”