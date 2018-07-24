Alex Rodriguez shared a sweet message for his leading lady on her birthday. The former New York Yankee took to his Instagram on Tuesday, July 24, to give Jennifer Lopez a special shout out on her 49th birthday. “When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we would be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I’m old!),” he wrote next to a photo featuring him, Jennifer and his daughters Ella and Natasha, from Jennifer’s birthday trip.

“I see first hand how that’s changed for Jennifer, and how she’s found joy in sharing with others. For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho Macha 13.” Watch video above for more on Jennifer’s magical birthday.