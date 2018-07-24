Ariana Grande fans will soon have two new projects from the pop star. The No Tears Left to Cry singer, who is set to release her upcoming album Sweetener on August 17, confirmed that she is in the process of working on a docu-series about the Dangerous Woman tour.

After an eager fan took to Twitter to ask when she predicted the “movie” would be done, the 24-year-old God is a Woman singer replied, “let me surprise u w it but it ain’t a movie issa docuseries ! there are episodes. now pls drop it before i slice off my arms.” Ariana, who is engaged to Pete Davidson, shared the news ahead of her break from social media. Watch the video ahead to learn more.