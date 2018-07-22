Chris Hemsworth proved to be just as adventurous off-screen as his on-screen superhero persona – and his family can definitely keep up! The 34-year-old Thor star embarked on an epic summer vacation to Spain with his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children: six-year-old India and twin four-year-old sons Tristan and Sasha. It seems the party of five have been enjoying their visit to the 42-year-old model’s homeland, clearly making memories they’ll never forget. On Saturday, July 21, Elsa took to her Instagram stories to share videos of the group climbing and zip-lining their way through a forest.

Elsa Pataky and her kids took an adventurous zip-line ride through the forest Photo: Instagram/@elsapatakyconfidential

“Fun time in Spain!” she wrote over a video of her little ones, clad in safety gear, marching through the woods. She referred to them as “heroes,” clearly a reference to her Marvel icon husband, as they made their way through a treetop adventure park. Video clips showed the tiny tots climbing high in the trees and then whizzing by on a zip-line.

Elsa then gave the zip-line a shot herself, taking her followers along for the ride as she hit record and zoomed through the greenery. The mom-of-three was clearly having fun, laughing throughout the activity. She looked forest-chic while on the excursion, rocking a casual camouflage jacket, white top and ponytail hairstyle. Chris did not appear in the fun video clips.

A couple of days before, Elsa posted a fun video of her touring a brewery with Chris in the country. So far, another highlight of the trip was most likely Elsa’s birthday celebration on July 18. For his love’s special day abroad, Chris sweetly taught her some salsa moves to the popular song Despacito. The Avengers: Infinity War star, who competed on Dancing with the Stars back in 2006, shared a cute video of the pair twirling around on his Instagram, with the caption: "Gave my wife a dance lesson for her birthday, I should've given myself one too. Happy Birthday love @elsapatakyconfidential #danceismylife #salsa4life."