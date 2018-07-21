Gisele Bündchen received an extra special birthday wish upon turning 38 on Friday, July 20. The supermodel got a sweet and steamy shout-out from her star husband Tom Brady. The New England Patriots quarterback posted a loved-up photo showing him and his wife kissing on the beach in their bathing suits with their arms tightly wrapped around each other. "Happy Birthday! What a great year it has been!” the 40-year-old NFL pro wrote. “We love you so much! Let me count the ways....❤️🎂😎.” The birthday girl replied to the post by simply writing "Te amo”, which translates to “I love you”.

Tom Brady had some steamy birthday love for his wife Gisele Bündchen Photo: Instagram/@tombrady

Things were even spicier on Tom’s Instagram story, as he opted to share a photo of his gorgeous wife wearing a black string bikini while standing in the ocean. “It’s your birthday,” he wrote along with an oversized heart emoji. Gisele also took to Instagram Stories on her special day, but for a much more hilarious reason.

Gisele's birthday cake mistake! Photo: Instagram/@gisele

The Brazilian bombshell revealed to her followers that she received the wrong birthday cake order. "Sorry Alberto! I think we got your cake. The question is, who got ours?" she wrote over a picture of a chocolate cake that had "Happy Birthday Alberto" clearly iced onto it. Good-naturedly, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel added a cry-laughing emoji, clearly making light of the situation.

Gisele paused for a moment of birthday gratitude Photo: Instagram/@gisele

The mom-of-two also took a moment on her special day to thank her fans for the outpouring of support and birthday wishes on social media. “38 here I come!” she wrote dually in English and Spanish. “Thank you for all the love and birthday wishes!” Along with her message, which also included heart and prayer emojis, she posted a carefree photo of her joyfully frolicking on the beach in a creamy chiffon number.