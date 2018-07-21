The couple that plays together, stays together! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had a fun-filled Friday, on July 21, complete with a private fashion show and intense workout session. The 42-year-old former MLB pro took to Instagram to share some snippets of how he and his 48-year-old love kicked off their unofficial birthday weekend. It seems A-Rod got his own personal show from the Dinero singer, who playfully tried on hats for her man while wearing a cute pair of pajamas. As she posed and joked around, J.Lo of course looked chic in both options, but Alex gave fans a chance to vote on Instagram stories.

Strike a pose! Jennifer Lopez tried on hats for her man Photo: Instagram/@arod

It seems the Shades of Blue star not only worked it, but worked it out. Later, the dad-of-two posted a hardcore workout video of him and his entertaining lady hitting the gym. Set to the tune of Only You (Bad Boy Remix) by 112, the clip shows J-Rod in their “Friday night grind.” Alex gave some insight to the actress’ exercise routine, writing: Reps: 50, 35, 21, 14, 21, 35, 50. “I miss #Harlee already,” he added, referencing Jennifer’s NBC alter ego.

As per usual, the mom-of-two opted to work out in her favorite fitness gear: Niyama Sol. She rocked a two-piece aqua ensemble by the brand, flaunting her tight tummy as she got her reps in with a trainer. Alex also appeared in the video, wearing the old exercise go-to of sweatpants and a tee.

The flirty fashion and fitness sessions marked the start of Jennifer and Alex’s unofficial birthday weekend. The Second Act actress turns 49 on July 24, with her athlete boyfriend's special day coming right after on Jul 27. It was around this time last year that the Leo lovebirds began their double celebrations with a joint birthday bash in Miami on July 22.