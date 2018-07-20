George Clooney was the picture of health as he made his return to the set of his latest project for the first time, following his accident. The 57-year-old was spotted on Friday, July 20, in Sutri, Italy where he is currently filming Hulu’s Catch 22. The actor flashed a smile as she walked the streets of the Italian town during filming for the show. George kept his look casual in a light blue polo shirt and jeans, which he paired with dark shades. On the set, the father-of-two helped crew assemble pieces of the set and also gave direction.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

VIEW GALLERY George Clooney was back on the set of Catch-22 following his accident Photo: GC Images

MORE: Amal Clooney has the sweetest things to say about George during a moving speech

At one point, Amal’s husband was seen riding a dolly that held the camera. It looks like George’s mobility has improved drastically since the crash. Last week, George was hospitalized after being struck by a car, while riding his scooter. The Money Monster star was riding his scooter 60 mph in Olbia when he was struck by a dark Mercedes Benz and thrown 20 feet in the air. After the accident, a rep for George confirmed that he was treated at a nearby hospital.

VIEW GALLERY The actor was struck by a car while riding his scooter in Italy Photo: GC Images

“He is recovering at home and will be fine,” the rep said. Amal’s husband was seen two days later arriving on the tarmac via a golf cart next to his wife Amal and their one-year-old twins Ella and Alexander. When it was time to board the plane, George held on to the railings and was assisted by his wife as he made his way up the stairs. George is busy starring, directing and producing the film, that is based on the WWII Joseph Heller novel. The project will also feature Austin Stowell, Christopher Abbott and Kyle Chandler.