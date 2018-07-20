Olivia Munn clearly had Meghan Markle on her mind this past week. While jet-setting all over the map to promote her new film Predator, the 38-year-old actress not only discussed the 36-year-old royal, but even channeled her for a photo. Most recently, while at the 2018 Comic-Con in San Diego on Thursday, July 19, Olivia revealed that her latest film’s writer-director has past connections to Meghan's family. “Shane Black used to date Samantha Markle, the really crazy sister,” she told Entertainment Tonight about the Suits star’s half-sister. Olivia then elaborated on the subject and revealed why she would never want to be a royal herself.

Olivia was recently in London, cheering on her friend Serena Williams at Wimbledon Photo: Getty Images

“I think we should reunite them,” she continued to say during the interview, while sitting next to her co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Keegan-Michael Key. “I think she’s single, I think he’s single. He could be Prince Harry’s brother-in-law…” Then referencing how outspoken Meghan’s family has been since she got engaged to Prince Harry, she added: “And maybe Samantha would calm down. She’s real angry. She says a lot of crazy stuff in the press.”

MORE: Why Olivia Munn left the Met Gala before dinner was served

Scandalous. A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jul 19, 2018 at 8:53pm PDT

Although the former journalist is happy to match-make people around her, she has no desire to become a royal herself. “I don’t want to give up my career,” she insisted while on the show. “I want my friends to marry princes. When you’re a royal, you have to give things up.” Of course, that doesn’t mean Olivia can’t enjoy a royal lifestyle from a distance!

GALLERY: WATCHING KATE MIDDLETON AND MEGHAN MARKLE REACT AT WIMBLEDON TOGETHER IS OUR NEW FAVORITE HOBBY

While recently touring London with her buddy Matthew Hoffman, the actress posted a familiar-looking photo of her outside of Buckingham Palace. The sightseeing snap directly imitated a childhood photograph of Meghan with her friend Ninaki Priddy during a visit to London in the summer of 1996. “🇬🇧 Tourists,” Matthew wrote alongside a carousel of pictures. Like Meghan, Olivia also ventured to Wimbledon to cheer on their mutual friend Serena Williams.