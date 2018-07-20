Olivia Munn weighs in on Meghan Markle family drama

Olivia Munn weighs in on Meghan Markle’s family drama and recreates one of her unforgettable photos

Olivia Munn clearly had Meghan Markle on her mind this past week. While jet-setting all over the map to promote her new film Predator, the 38-year-old actress not only discussed the 36-year-old royal, but even channeled her for a photo. Most recently, while at the 2018 Comic-Con in San Diego on Thursday, July 19, Olivia revealed that her latest film’s writer-director has past connections to Meghan's family. “Shane Black used to date Samantha Markle, the really crazy sister,” she told Entertainment Tonight about the Suits star’s half-sister. Olivia then elaborated on the subject and revealed why she would never want to be a royal herself.

olivia-munn-london

Olivia was recently in London, cheering on her friend Serena Williams at Wimbledon Photo: Getty Images

“I think we should reunite them,” she continued to say during the interview, while sitting next to her co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Keegan-Michael Key. “I think she’s single, I think he’s single. He could be Prince Harry’s brother-in-law…” Then referencing how outspoken Meghan’s family has been since she got engaged to Prince Harry, she added: “And maybe Samantha would calm down. She’s real angry. She says a lot of crazy stuff in the press.”

Although the former journalist is happy to match-make people around her, she has no desire to become a royal herself. “I don’t want to give up my career,” she insisted while on the show. “I want my friends to marry princes. When you’re a royal, you have to give things up.” Of course, that doesn’t mean Olivia can’t enjoy a royal lifestyle from a distance!

olivia-munn-meghan-markle-photo-recreation

While recently touring London with her buddy Matthew Hoffman, the actress posted a familiar-looking photo of her outside of Buckingham Palace. The sightseeing snap directly imitated a childhood photograph of Meghan with her friend Ninaki Priddy during a visit to London in the summer of 1996.  “🇬🇧 Tourists,” Matthew wrote alongside a carousel of pictures. Like Meghan, Olivia also ventured to Wimbledon to cheer on their mutual friend Serena Williams.

