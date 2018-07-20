Lin-Manuel Miranda is stepping behind the camera! The Hamilton star, and creator, is making his directorial debut with the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical Tick, Tick…Boom!. The 38-year-old starred in an Off-Broadway version of the musical in 2014 and was inspired by the production to further his career.

“It was Tick, Tick…Boom! that solidified that drive in me to hone my own voice as a playwright,” he told Deadline of the play about a playwright in the 90s. “On stage, playing the role of Jon in 2014 was one of my most honored achievements.”

He continued: “To now have the opportunity to make my film directorial debut, in collaboration with the Larson Family and incredible team, and to adapt a work I love so deeply, is a humbling privilege.” Watch the video above to hear more.