Shawn Mendes is happy for Hailey Baldwin. The 19-year-old Nervous singer shared that despite what people think, he celebrated her engagement to Justin Bieber. “I texted Hailey the day of and said congrats,” he recently said during an interview on The Project.

“Everybody wants there to be more – there’s not.” Shawn and Hailey first sparked relationship rumors last year and fueled them with their appearance together at the 2018 Met Gala. The supermodel shocked fans when she and Justin announced their engagement in June. Watch the video above to see more about Shawn’s reaction to the news.