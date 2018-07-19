Amanda Seyfried couldn’t believe her ears when she was asked to do Mamma Mia 2! Here We Go Again. The 32-year-old, who reprises her role as Sophie in the film, thought that her agent was joking when she asked her to come back to the film ten years later. Amanda shared that she was pitched the role just two days after she gave birth to her and husband Thomas Sadoski’s daughter.

“I was only 21 so I had my own intimidations and insecurities that came into play,” she told Entertainment Weekly about working on the film now, verses ten years ago. “It was an element that did not exist in the 2018 version. It was just like getting back into a warm bath with my friends.” Watch the video above to hear more.