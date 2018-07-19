Jennifer Lopez is teaching us all that it’s never too late for a “second act”! The 48-year-old entertainer stars in a heartwarming new film called Second Act, which dropped its’ trailer on Thursday, July 19. In the inspirational flick, J.Lo plays Maya, a 40-year-old woman struggling with the frustrations that come along with unfilled dreams. Things take a turn for the better when the big box store employee reinvents her life and shows Madison Avenue what street smarts can do. The movie also stars Milo Ventimiglia, Vanessa Hudgens and Jennifer’s real-life bestie Leah Remini.

Scroll down to watch the trailer!

Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez on the set of Second Act Photo: GC Images

“No guts, no glory...” the mom-of-two, who also serves as a Producer on the film, wrote on social media along with the video, “here’s the trailer for my new film #SECONDACT and I know you will love it.” On a more personal note, she then added: “This one is near and dear to my heart. It hits theaters November 21 but get your first look at it right here.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens celebrate the wrap of Second Act with fans in NYC

It seems the entire cast is thrilled for the film’s release, with all the major player’s sharing the trailer with their fans. “It’s never too late for a #SecondAct,” Leah wrote on Twitter. “Watch the new trailer now and experience it in theaters November 21!”

J.Lo and Vanessa Hudgens filming Second Act Photo: GC Images

Besides falling in love with the story, the cast clearly fell for each other as well. “It was amazing. I fell in love with her,” Vanessa said about J.Lo when speaking with HOLA! USA back in January. “I just love her. She’s so sweet. She texts me and checks in on me and she’s become such a friend. I’m obsessed with her.”

GALLERY: JENNIFER LOPEZ AND LEAH REMINI'S BEST BFF MOMENTS FROM ON-SET AND MORE

Jennifer clearly felt the same way, lighting up social media with behind-the-scenes posts while they were still in production. “Such a great shoot!!” she said at one point. “So happy and so grateful for the new friends I’ve made and so fortunate to work with so many beautiful creative souls!!” She added the hashtags: “I love making movies” and “life is beautiful.”

Second Act hits theaters everywhere on November 21.