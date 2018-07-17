Madonna made an emotional trip back to Malawi for a special occasion. The Like a Prayer singer returned to the African country to celebrate the one year anniversary of the opening of the Mercy James Pediatric Hospital on July 17. The 59-year-old was accompanied by her six children Lourdes, 21, Rocco, 17, David Banda, 12, Mercy James, 12, and five-year-old twins Estere and Stella.

The songstress treated fans to a special picture featuring all of her children during their visit. “Tree of Life….Mercy James Pediatric Hospital. One Year Later! #everythingislove #malawi art work by @jacarandaschoolfororphans,” she wrote with the family portrait. Watch the video above to see more from their trip.