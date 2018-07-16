Cardi B has one more reason to celebrate. The I Like It rapper takes the lead with ten nominations for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. The nominees were announced on Monday, July 16, by the network for the first time via Instagram’s new IGTV platform. The 25-year-old, who recently welcomed her first child with her husband (and fellow nominee Offset), received nominations for her solo projects, as well as chart-topping songs she made appearances on this year. Cardi racked up noms for Artist of the Year, Best New Artist, Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Hip Hop, Best Latin, Best Choreography and Best Editing.

Cardi B takes the lead with ten nominations at this year's ceremony

Following Cardi with eight nominations is Jay-Z and Beyoncé AKA The Carters. Drake received seven. Bruno Mars came in right behind him with six. Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello tied with five each. Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift each earned three. This year, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Maluma, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin and Luis Fonsi will go head-to-head in the Best Latin category. Fans have the chance to vote for their favorites at vma.mtv.com from July 15 – August 10. The 2018 VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall in NYC on August 20 at 9pm.

The Carters have eight nominations

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande, No Tears Left to Cry

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B, Finesse (Remix)

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, Havana

The Carters, APES**T

Childish Gambino, This Is America

Drake, God's Plan

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Maluma is nominated in the Best Latin category

BEST LATIN

Daddy Yankee, Dura

J Balvin, Willy William, Mi Gente

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B, Dinero

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato, Échame La Culpa

Maluma, Felices los 4

Shakira ft. Maluma, Chantaje

SONG OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B, Finesse (Remix)

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, Havana

Dua Lipa, New Rules

Ed Sheeran, Perfect

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, rockstar

J.Lo is nominated in the Best Latin category

BEST COLLABORATION

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line, Meant to Be

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B, Finesse (Remix)

The Carters, APES**T

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B, Dinero

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid, 1-800-273-8255

N.E.R.D & Rihanna, Lemon

VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE

Childish Gambino, This Is America

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges, Liberated

Drake, God’s Plan

Janelle Monáe, PYNK

Jessie Reyez, Gatekeeper

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid, 1-800-273-8255

