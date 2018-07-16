Cardi B has one more reason to celebrate. The I Like It rapper takes the lead with ten nominations for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. The nominees were announced on Monday, July 16, by the network for the first time via Instagram’s new IGTV platform. The 25-year-old, who recently welcomed her first child with her husband (and fellow nominee Offset), received nominations for her solo projects, as well as chart-topping songs she made appearances on this year. Cardi racked up noms for Artist of the Year, Best New Artist, Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Hip Hop, Best Latin, Best Choreography and Best Editing.
Following Cardi with eight nominations is Jay-Z and Beyoncé AKA The Carters. Drake received seven. Bruno Mars came in right behind him with six. Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello tied with five each. Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift each earned three. This year, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Maluma, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin and Luis Fonsi will go head-to-head in the Best Latin category. Fans have the chance to vote for their favorites at vma.mtv.com from July 15 – August 10. The 2018 VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall in NYC on August 20 at 9pm.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande, No Tears Left to Cry
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B, Finesse (Remix)
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, Havana
The Carters, APES**T
Childish Gambino, This Is America
Drake, God's Plan
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
BEST LATIN
Daddy Yankee, Dura
J Balvin, Willy William, Mi Gente
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B, Dinero
Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato, Échame La Culpa
Maluma, Felices los 4
Shakira ft. Maluma, Chantaje
SONG OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B, Finesse (Remix)
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, Havana
Dua Lipa, New Rules
Ed Sheeran, Perfect
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, rockstar
BEST COLLABORATION
Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line, Meant to Be
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B, Finesse (Remix)
The Carters, APES**T
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B, Dinero
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid, 1-800-273-8255
N.E.R.D & Rihanna, Lemon
VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE
Childish Gambino, This Is America
Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges, Liberated
Drake, God’s Plan
Janelle Monáe, PYNK
Jessie Reyez, Gatekeeper
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid, 1-800-273-8255