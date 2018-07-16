Beyoncé and Jay-Z may have been on the stage, but it was Michelle Obama who stole the show. The former FLOTUS was spotted on Sunday, July 15, at France’s Stade de France for the final Paris show of the On the Run II tour. The 54-year-old was joined by Beyoncé’s mother Tina Lawson in a special section of the crowd. The two iconic mamas were spotted dancing and singing along throughout the concert. Michelle beat the heat and put her long legs on display in a white short set, which she paired with a flowing white kimono.

Mrs. Lawson was equally stylish in red pants and a floral top that matched her lipstick. In a video posted by a fan, the duo were spotted singing and dancing along to Jay-Z’s On to the Next. At one point of the evening, Barack Obama’s wife was seen sitting next to their 17-year-old daughter Sasha. Elsewhere in the crowd, the couple’s 20-year-old Malia sat with a group of friends. Michelle and her family have been longtime friends and fans of the Crazy in Love singer.

In 2016, Michelle opened up about her relationship with Queen Bey. “She’s a sweetheart. I mean she’s smart, she’s creative, she’s a great mother,” she told Stephen Colbert. “She loves her family. She’s just a low-key lady. We have a lot in common in that way. Except I can’t sing. I can’t dance.” The Obamas weren’t the only famous faces in the crowd. Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas made an appearance as did Joe’s fiancée and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who opened the arena early to broadcast France’s World Cup win against Croatia, celebrated the victory with the crowd by wearing official team jerseys. The mother-of-three also took to her Instagram to give the country a shout out before taking the stage, “FIFA World Cup with one of the best audiences so far!”