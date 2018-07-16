France has a lot to celebrate. The country’s national team defeated Croatia 4-2 on Sunday, July 15, making them the champions of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The celebrations spanned across the world, with the stars even getting in on the excitement. "Congratulations France for making history and to Croatia for an amazing tournament,” Shakira, whose partner Gerard Piqué competed in the Cup for Spain wrote. Will Smith and Nicky Jam, who sang the official World Cup anthem also shared their thoughts live from Russia. Watch the video above to see how more celebrities celebrated.