Something went terribly wrong during Taylor Swift's Reputation tour: See how the singer handled it

Taylor Swift handled a technical difficulty like a pro! During her Reputation stop in Philadelphia on July 14, the songstress experienced a mid-air hiccup. In the middle of her song Delicate, the 28-year-old became stuck in a sparkly basket that was meant to take her from one side of the stage to the next“I’m pretty sure I’m stuck up here,” she told the crowd. “It’s a nice view though.” After explaining how the house crew would fix the problem, Taylor broke into an A capella version of her 2007 hit Our Song to pass the time. Watch the video above to see more of Taylor at new heights.

