Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ happily ever after almost didn’t happen! The TV personality, who has been married to the actor for 22 years, revealed that she and Mark split one week before they eloped in Las Vegas. “Right before we got married, we broke up. We broke up and we got back together the day before we went off and eloped,” the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host revealed on the “Comments by Celebs” podcast. “Yeah, we eloped. We went to Vegas and got married.”

Kelly and Mark almost didn't make it down the aisle Photo: Instagram/@kellyripa

The Hollywood stars met while co-starring on the ABC soap opera All My Children and tied the knot in 1996. Over the course of their marriage, the couple has welcomed three children together — Joaquin, 15, Lola, 16, and Michael, 20. In May, the Hollywood stars celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, Kelly shared throwback photos including pictures from their Sin City nuptials. “Feliz Aniversario lover! 22 years. You’re a human roller coaster that luckily I’m tall enough to ride. @instasuelos,” Kelly captioned the post.

Kelly and Mark have been married for 22 years

In 2013, the mom-of-three opened up about her relationship with Mark. “I love everything about him, even his annoying habits,” she told People magazine. “He is the person I was meant to be with forever, and I think he feels the same way. We really do have quite an allegiance to one another. No matter what, we support each other in everything we do.”