There’s a new dance craze taking over the Internet – and Will Smith has mastered it. Comedian Shoker posted a video of his hilarious dance interpretation to the lyrics of Drake’s song In My Feelings and the #DoTheShiggy #InMyFeelings challenge was born. Since, celebrities such as Ciara and Russell Wilson, La La Anthony and Queer Eye’s Fab Five have gotten in on the latest craze.

It was the Fresh Prince who took the dance to new levels, scaling a building in Hungary. “Last day in Budapest,” he captioned the video. “I woke up #InMyFeelings.” The Live It Up rapper even earned praise from Drake who commented, “Wow, the video is done.” Watch above to see some of your favorite celebs #DoTheShiggy.