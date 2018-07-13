Serena Williams couldn’t be happier about the amount of girl power that will be supporting her on Saturday. Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will attend Serena’s Women’s final match against Angelique Kerber. “I look forward to it,” the 36-year-old champion, who attended Meghan and Harry's royal wedding said about the special guests. “We’ve always had a wonderful friendship and every year for a couple of years she comes out to Wimbledon, has supported me and now she’s supporting me in a different role. But our friendship is still exactly the same.”

She added: “We always have supported each other, just been there for each other through a lot.” Serena, who has been good friends with the Duchess of Sussex for the last few years, had fun with the press when they confirmed Meghan’s attendance saying with a fake British accent, “There you go. It came from the palace that she is coming on Saturday.” Initially, Serena kept Meghan’s appearance at the match under wraps.

When asked earlier this week if the former Suits alum would come out to cheer her on she laughed as she told the press: “I don’t know, we’ll see. If I keep winning.” It was announced on Thursday that the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge will watch the match from the royal box. Kate, 36, is an avid tennis fan and the Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

The following day, Kate will join Prince William to watch the Men’s final on Centre Court. Kate has been a fan of Serena’s for a while. In 2016, the mother-of-three made her Snapchat debut thanks to the tennis champ. Kate, who watched Serena secure her spot in the finals that year, smiled bright for the snap as Serena proclaimed: “I’m in the ‘in-crowd’ now – I’m with royalty.”