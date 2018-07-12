George Clooney is on the mend following his accident earlier this week. The 57-year-old was seen boarding a private plane in Sardinia with his wife Amal Clooney and their one-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander on July 12. The Gravity actor was spotted arriving on the tarmac via a golf cart next to Amal and their daughter. When it came time to board the plane, George held on to the railings and made his way up the stairs, while his wife and crew stood by to help him.
VIEW GALLERY George Clooney was spotted leaving Italy two days after his accident Photo: The Grosby Group
George’s travel comes two days after he was hit by a car while riding his scooter. On Tuesday, July 10, the Money Monster star was riding near Olbia when he was hit by the car. According to authorities, the actor was riding his bike 60 mph when he was struck by a dark Mercedes Benz and thrown 20 feet in the air – causing him to land on the ground and his helmet to shatter on impact. The star was reported to suffer minor scrapes and a bruised pelvis.