George Clooney is on the mend following his accident earlier this week. The 57-year-old was seen boarding a private plane in Sardinia with his wife Amal Clooney and their one-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander on July 12. The Gravity actor was spotted arriving on the tarmac via a golf cart next to Amal and their daughter. When it came time to board the plane, George held on to the railings and made his way up the stairs, while his wife and crew stood by to help him.

VIEW GALLERY George Clooney was spotted leaving Italy two days after his accident Photo: The Grosby Group

George’s travel comes two days after he was hit by a car while riding his scooter. On Tuesday, July 10, the Money Monster star was riding near Olbia when he was hit by the car. According to authorities, the actor was riding his bike 60 mph when he was struck by a dark Mercedes Benz and thrown 20 feet in the air – causing him to land on the ground and his helmet to shatter on impact. The star was reported to suffer minor scrapes and a bruised pelvis.

VIEW GALLERY George and Amal were staying in Sardinia while he filmed his latest series Photo: Getty Images

Surveillance footage obtained by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera shows the point of impact, the actor flying in the air and landing on the ground. A rep for George confirmed that he was treated at Olbia hospital. "He is recovering at home and will be fine," the rep said. George and his family have been in Sardinia as the star film’s his upcoming Hulu limited series Catch-22.