Over one month after his tragic passing, American chef Anthony Bourdain was posthumously nominated for an Emmy Award. The late TV personality’s CNN series Parts Unknown received six Emmy nominations on Thursday, July 12, including Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Informational Series or Special, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program. Anthony, who was found dead of suicide last month in France, also earned a nod for his travel site Explore Parts Unknown for Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series.
VIEW GALLERY Anthony Bourdain's show received six Emmy nominations Photo: Getty Images
Aside from the celebrity chef, this year’s nominees also include the stars of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Ricky Martin, Édgar Ramírez, Penélope Cruz and Darren Criss scored nominations for their performances in the thrilling FX series that explored the murder of Italian designer Gianni Versace and his killer Andrew Cunanan. HBO’s Game of Thrones leads the pack this year with a whopping 22 nominations, while Westworld trailed with 21 and The Handmaid’s Tale with 20. This year's Emmys will be hosted by SNL's s Colin Jost and Michael Che and will air live September 17 on NBC.
Scroll below to see what other shows and stars are nominated for a 2018 Emmy Award
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless
VIEW GALLERY The stars of Gianni Versace, Darren, Penélope, Édgar and Ricky, scored nominations Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Reality/Competition Series
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Variety Sketch Series
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
VIEW GALLERY Antonio Banderas is nominated for his role in Genius: Picasso Photo: Getty Images
Limited Series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Drama Series
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
The Americans
This Is Us
Westworld
VIEW GALLERY SNL's Colin Jost and Michael Che will host this year's Emmy Awards Photo: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Merritt Wever, Godless
Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Television Movie
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
John Leguizamo, Waco
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
For the complete list of nominations, click here