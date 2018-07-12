Over one month after his tragic passing, American chef Anthony Bourdain was posthumously nominated for an Emmy Award. The late TV personality’s CNN series Parts Unknown received six Emmy nominations on Thursday, July 12, including Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Informational Series or Special, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program. Anthony, who was found dead of suicide last month in France, also earned a nod for his travel site Explore Parts Unknown for Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series.

Anthony Bourdain's show received six Emmy nominations

Aside from the celebrity chef, this year’s nominees also include the stars of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Ricky Martin, Édgar Ramírez, Penélope Cruz and Darren Criss scored nominations for their performances in the thrilling FX series that explored the murder of Italian designer Gianni Versace and his killer Andrew Cunanan. HBO’s Game of Thrones leads the pack this year with a whopping 22 nominations, while Westworld trailed with 21 and The Handmaid’s Tale with 20. This year's Emmys will be hosted by SNL's s Colin Jost and Michael Che and will air live September 17 on NBC.

Scroll below to see what other shows and stars are nominated for a 2018 Emmy Award

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless

The stars of Gianni Versace, Darren, Penélope, Édgar and Ricky, scored nominations

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Reality/Competition Series

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Antonio Banderas is nominated for his role in Genius: Picasso

Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Drama Series

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

The Americans

This Is Us

Westworld

SNL 's Colin Jost and Michael Che will host this year's Emmy Awards

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Merritt Wever, Godless

Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Television Movie

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

John Leguizamo, Waco

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

For the complete list of nominations, click here