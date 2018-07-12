Tom Cruise is set to reprise one of his biggest roles to date – and is bringing his good friend Val Kilmer along with him. The Mission Impossible star opened up about sharing the big screen with his pal for the Top Gun sequel, Mavrick, two decades later. “It was very special to me,” Tom told Extra about getting the chance to work with Val again. Sharing an update on the star’s health, he added: “He’s doing really well.” Tom will reprise his role as pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, while Val is set to return as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.

VIEW GALLERY Tom Cruise shared that working with Val Kilmer on the Top Gun sequal has been "special" Photo: Getty Images

Val confirmed his return earlier this month via a Facebook post. “Fanfare to follow: but I’m officially in the sequal to TOPGUN. I so looking forward to work with Tom, Joe and Jerry, all such unique actors.” The film, which is set to be released in July 2019, will be Val’s first film following his battle with cancer. In December 2017, after years out of the spotlight, the 58-year-old told the Hollywood Reporter that he battled throat cancer for two years, and it “took a toll on him.” The Willow actor also shared that a procedure on his trachea made his voice raspy and short of breath.

Prior to the interview, Val denied cancer claims that were made by his The Ghost and the Darkness co-star Michael Douglas. “Val was a wonderful guy who is dealing with exactly what I had,” Michael, who beat stage four oral cancer in 2013 said about sharing the screen with Val and his illness.

Val Kilmer revealed that he had throat cancer in 2017 Photo: Getty Images

“Things don’t look too good for him. My prayers are with him. That’s why you haven’t head from val latterly.”Shortly after Michael’s comments, Val released a statement declaring he had “no cancer whatsoever,” and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ husband issued an apology.