Jennifer Lopez’s love advice doesn’t cost a thing – except your Tinder password! The Dinero songstress recently swiped left and dished out some love advice for a fan. In the hilarious video, the 48-year-old navigates the dating app. While going through the profiles, Jennifer, who is in a relationship with Alex Rodriguez, offers the young woman key advice for finding love.

When the World of Dance judge finds out that the girl’s profile theme song is Dinero, she suggests putting different love vibes out there. “I have another song called El Anillo,” she says. “You should look up those lyrics. It’s called The Ring. Maybe more of what you want to put out there.” Watch the video above to see more of J.Lo’s love advice.