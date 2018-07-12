1-2-3-4 come on baby share your relationship secrets! Gloria and Emilio Estefan gave insight into their nearly 40 year marriage in a new interview. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the pair revealed how they have managed to stay together for decades. "Respect and love and, more than anything else, being Latino, you say, 'Yes, Baby, whatever you want,'" Emilio, 65, joked. "That is such a crock, you know what?" Gloria, 60, added. "He makes me laugh every single day of my life."

CLICK FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Gloria and Emilio revealed the secrets to their nearly 40 year marriage Photo: WireImage

The couple, who both hail from Cuba, first met in Miami. Gloria later joined Emilio’s band the Miami Sound Machine and the pair began dating in 1975. "We've been together [for] 43 [years]," the Get on Your Feet singer joked. "I met him when I was one." The musicians tied the knot in 1978 and are now parents to 37-year-old son Nayib and 23-year-old daughter Emily.

VIEW GALLERY The Cuban couple tied the knot in 1978 Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Gloria Estefan makes history at the 40th Kennedy Center Honors

Gloria has previously opened up about working with her husband. “I wouldn't recommend it to everyone,” she told CBS This Morning Podcast in 2017. "But for us it's been magical. I mean, we're very different. So we're a good balance. You know, if we were both like him, we'd be dead of heart attacks. If we were both like me, we'd be sitting on the couch playing guitar still.”