Amber Heard and Vito Schnabel were serving up some serious PDA at Wimbledon. The Justice League star and Heidi Klum’s ex couldn’t hide their affection for each other during the tennis tournament in London on Monday, July 9. The couple arrived hand-in-hand to the sporting event, before taking their seats, where they were photographed locking lips. Amber looked chic for the summery day date wearing a green jumpsuit and heeled mules, while the art curator wore a blue button down shirt and navy slacks.

The 32-year-old actress was seen taking selfies on her cellphone of herself and beau, 31, during the match. The pair’s public display of affection confirmed their relationship status. According to People magazine, Amber and Vito were first spotted out together in May. Amber, who was previously married to actor Johnny Depp, was last linked to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whom she split from in 2017. Meanwhile, Vito and supermodel Heidi Klum called it quits in 2017 after they started dating in 2014.

Last year, Amber opened up about her life in the spotlight. Speaking to GQ Australia, she said, “At times it's a burden to consider that your life is no longer just yours and it's not private. It can be hard to know that you can't function in full—that anonymity is no longer a valid goal and that your actions and words, whether they're done on a red carpet or in the most intimate corners of your personal life, to know that those aren't fully yours anymore. That's a difficult realization to come to when it does hit you. It's severe but you grow and move on from that, and on balance, I take into consideration all of the incredible fortune I have being in this position.”