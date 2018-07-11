Selena Gomez has been a sassy leader from day one! In a new video posted by the Wolves singer’s mother Mandy Teefey, a five-year-old Selena is all business as she chats with her on the phone. “@selenagomez talking to me on the phone when I was at work asking about her day at school,” the13 Reasons Why producer captioned the throwback clip from August 1997. “My sassy, independent, boss lady, adorable gigantic piece of my heart, first born love. Gracie is exactly like this. Diabolical. XO.” Mandy, who is also mother to Selena’s five-year-old sister continued with the sentimental post, “My girls are born leaders. Why do they grow up? Her sweet little eyes and massive eyelashes.”

In the clip, a five-year-old Selena walks around with a phone to her ear as she explains her day in the classroom. “My teacher said I gotta do all this stuff again. I gotta do it by myself. The teacher said I gotta do it,” she tells her mom as she stands with her hand on her hip. “I’m gonna be crazy. You gotta help me over here. You know what I get, a happy face. No I don’t want one. I don’t know what I did. I don’t know what I did. Okay. Love you.”

From the beginning of her career – Selena’s mother has always been her number one source of support. Last year, the Back to You singer opened up about her relationship with her mom. “When I started working, my mom was the person in my life that helped guide me through most of that,” the superstar told Time magazine. “She was 16 [when she gave birth to me], so we kind of grew up together. Everything that I am has become a little bit of what my mom’s gone through.”