Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has cooked up wrestling's next big star! The Skyscraper actor revealed that his 16-year-old daughter Simone Johnson wants to follow in his footsteps into the WWE ring. “Simone is working so hard and her work is already started,” the proud dad-of-three said during an appearance on Good Morning America. “She wants to be a WWE wrestler. I love that idea. We had this big conversation, and I said honey, whatever your passion is. I support that. Wrestling was good to me. Bring it on, she’s gonna be a champ.” Watch the video above to learn more about Simone’s journey from IMG model to future WWE superstar.