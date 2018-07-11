Loading the player...

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's oldest daughter wants to follow in his footsteps into the WWE ring

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has cooked up wrestling's next big star! The Skyscraper actor revealed that his 16-year-old daughter Simone Johnson wants to follow in his footsteps into the WWE ring. “Simone is working so hard and her work is already started,” the proud dad-of-three said during an appearance on Good Morning America. “She wants to be a WWE wrestler. I love that idea. We had this big conversation, and I said honey, whatever your passion is. I support that. Wrestling was good to me. Bring it on, she’s gonna be a champ.” Watch the video above to learn more about Simone’s journey from IMG model to future WWE superstar.

