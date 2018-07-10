Michelle and Barack Obama were greeted by a few friendly faces during their recent trip to Spain. The former POTUS and FLOTUS, who are currently in the country for a series of conferences and some down time, had a friendly encounter with two Hollywood stars. On Tuesday, Penélope Cruz shared a picture of her and filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar smiling next to Michelle after their meeting. “What a pleasure and honor it has been for Pedro and I to meet the most inspiring couple. @michelleobama @barackobama #pedrolmodovar,” she wrote in English and Spanish next to the photo.

Penélope Cruz and filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar posed for a photo with Michelle Obama

Although they were not pictured, Barack and Michelle were also joined by their daughters Malia, 20, and Sasha, 17. Over the weekend, Barack was given a tour by another friendly face. The 56-year-old was given a private tour of the Reina Sofia modern art museum in Madrid by King Felipe VI. The former president and the King admired pieces by Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dali.

Michelle Obama enjoys solo post-White House Spanish vacation

After his visit, Barack, who met with the Spanish leader last in 2016, was gifted a book about the iconic pieces. That evening, Barack, Michelle, 54, and their children were joined by a host of friends, including former US Ambassador to Spain James Costos, for a special dinner and performance by famed Flamenco musician Pitingo.

VIEW GALLERY Michelle and Barack recently spent some time in Spain Photo: Instagram/@pitingo

After the dinner, the Spanish singer took to his Instagram to share his thoughts about the evening. “I have lived many things in life and I have sung to many important people, But singing to @barackobama, @michelleobama and family, has been a dream for us. And not only for who they are, but for what they are,” he wrote next to a group photo featuring him and the duo.

The Obamas are no strangers to Spain. Last year, after dropping their oldest daughter off at college, Michelle took a solo vacation to Mallorca. Prior to that trip, Michelle and her daughters traveled to the country as part of her Let Girls Learn initiative. The family has also visited the country in 2010.