Jessica Alba and her daughter Haven had a royal outing in London. The actress and her six-year-old took a trip across the pond, where they enjoyed one-on-one bonding time. The mom-of-three took to her Instagram on Tuesday, July 10, to give her fans a rundown of their big day out. “We saw the changing of the guards - immersed ourselves in @stellamccartney old Bond Flagship - had afternoon tea #fortnumandmason(Havie drank Sparkling juice in a champagne glass) - watched @schoolofrockuk then ate a late din @dishoom w @bobbyhundreds@benhundreds - one of the best days eva w my baby Havie Pie," Jessica captioned a slideshow of photos and videos.

VIEW GALLERY Jessica's six-year-old daughter Haven joined her in London Photo: Instagram/@jessicaalba

In the post, Jessica shared a video of her excited little girl on her back as they stood outside of Buckingham Palace. “Haven, what do you think,” she asked in the clip. “Only for my child will I do this.” The 37-year-old also posted pictures of Haven giving a toast, rock climbing and posing with the cast of School of Rock the Musical. Last Friday, July 6, Jessica, who is also a mother to ten-year-old daughter Honor and six-month-old son Hayes, revealed that she brought her daughter along to London to finish filming a project.

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 9, 2018 at 7:17pm PDT

She wrote, “Arrived in #London to finish [camera emoji] and brought my baby boo #HaviePie we ventured into Hyde Park and had a beautiful afternoon tea @the_lanesborough #Celesté#motherdaughtertime #oneonone#jetlaglife ... I called a 'bridge' a 'ladder' -don't worry about my exhaustion folks, I'll pull through.”

VIEW GALLERY Jessica took a break from filming to hangout with her youngest daughter Photo: Instagram/@jessicaalba

Back in June, Jessica opened up about her goals for her children and how she wants to be a good example for them. “I want my kids to see me push outside my comfort zone,” she told InStyle. “And sometimes that means making mistakes and admitting them, which is especially hard in front of your kids.”