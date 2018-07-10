Cristiano Ronaldo is saying adios to Spain and ciao to Italy. Real Madrid confirmed on Tuesday, July 10, that the soccer star will be leaving the team after nearly a decade to play for the Italian club Juventus FC in Turin. Not long after the news broke, Georgina Rodriguez's partner penned an open letter about his decision to transfer. “These years in Real Madrid, and in this city of Madrid, have been possibly the happiest of my life,” he penned in Spanish. “However, I believe that the time has come to open a new stage in my life and that is why I have asked the club to accept transferring me. I feel that way and I ask everyone, and especially our followers, to please understand me.”

The soccer star played for Real Madrid for nine years Photo: Getty Images

The dad-of-four played for Real Madrid for nine years and helped them win four European Cups. Cristiano wrote, “Real Madrid has conquered my heart, and that of my family, and that is why more than ever I want to say thank you: thanks to the club, the President, the directors, my colleagues, all the technicians, doctors, physios and incredible workers that make everything work and that are pending every detail tirelessly.”

He added, “I have reflected a lot and I know that the time has come for a new cycle. I'm leaving but this shirt, this shield and the Santiago Bernabéu will continue to always feel as my own wherever I am.”

Cristiano is transferring to Juventus FC Photo: Getty Images

In a statement, Real Madrid revealed that the Portuguese athlete requested the transfer to Juventus FC. “Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude to a player who has proved to be the best in the world and who has marked one of the brightest times in the history of our club and world football,” the statement read. “For Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of his great symbols and a unique reference for the next generations.”