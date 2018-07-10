Eve’s back and she’s coming to a screen near you! Tyra Banks revealed via Instagram that Life Size 2 is happening and will star Francia Raisa. “Now filming: LIFE SIZE 2. It’s time y’all! You’ve waited long enough. I’m so excited to announce who will co-star with Eve 2.0…the magnificently fierce @franciaraisa,” she wrote next to a photo of her and the actress. “See you on @freeform this holiday season! #LifeSize2 #ShineBrightShineFar.” Francia also took to her Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

VIEW GALLERY Tyra Banks shared that Francia Raisa will co-star in Life Size 2 Photo: Instagram/@tyrabanks

“Cheesin so hard because I get to work with the amazing @tyrabanks on the sequel of one of my favorite childhood movies #lifesize2 #shinebrightshinefar #smizing Look out for it this holiday season on @freeform.” Life Size premiered in 2000 during ABC’s Wonderful World of Disney and starred Lindsay Lohan as a teenage girl who magically brought an Eve doll (Tyra) back to life instead of her late mother. The 44-year-old America’s Next Top Model star will reprise her role as Eve and executive produce the film. Lindsay has not confirmed her return, although Tyra expressed her interest in having the actress be part of the film in her announcement last year.

HOLA! USA EXCLUSIVE: Francia Raisa on overcoming anxiety and her upcoming projects

Francia, 29, who stars on the Freeform series Grown-ish, will play Grace Manning. According to a statement, Grace is “the confident and funny CEO of Marathon Toys, a huge toy company started by her mother that is most famous for manufacturing the iconic Eve doll.” The film will center around Grace, who is described as a “hot mess in the middle of a quarter-life crisis,” whose “wild child ways are causing the company to plument.”

VIEW GALLERY Tyra is reprising her role as Eve, the doll that comes to life Photo: Getty Images

Tyra not only promises to bring the laughs but has plans on bringing the film’s beloved song Be A Star back to life. "I am going to dust off my retired vocal chords for Life-Size 2,” she told Entertainment Weekly about the remix. “I’d love to find a top producer that everybody knows, like a household name, to do the music. And a beautiful sound technician to auto-tune the hell out of my voice… Those words [“be a star”] will be in there some way, but it’ll sound totally new… We’re going for club banger as opposed to nursery school rhyme this time!”