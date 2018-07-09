Never say never! A video of Hailey Baldwin meeting her future husband Justin Bieber for the first time in 2009 has resurfaced following their surprise engagement over the weekend. In the vintage clip, little did the shy teenager know that her father Stephen Baldwin would be introducing her to her one day fiancé. Two years later, the father-daughter duo supported Justin at the NYC premiere of his film Never Say Never — during which the now-engaged pair posed for their first and only red carpet photo together. Hailey and Justin first sparked dating rumors in 2014 and have dated on and off since then. The Hollywood stars rekindled their relationship last month. The Baby singer, 24, popped the question to the 21-year-old model on Saturday, July 7, during their vacation in the Bahamas. Not long after, Hailey’s proud father tweeted his excitement over the couple's engagement with a since-deleted tweet that read: “Sweet smile on my face! Me&wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 gods will!! He is moving in the hearts of JB&HB. Let’s all pray for His will to be done,” adding, “Love you 2 so much!!!”