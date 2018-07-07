Fans seeking summer style inspiration from a celebrity should look no further than Thalía, who donned a stunning seasonal ensemble while on a scenic Saturday out with her husband Tommy Mottola on July 7. While vacationing in Italy, the 46-year-old superstar kept things light and breezy in a flirty blue-striped romper as she enjoyed a delicious meal outdoors with her love. “My love!” she wrote on Instagram along with a series of lovely photos that gave fans a glimpse at her and her music executive man’s cheery day. “Life is Beautiful!” she added.

Thalía and her husband Tommy took a romantic Italian getaway Photo: Instagram@thalia

She expertly paired the cute off-the-shoulder ensemble with a unique pair of eye-shaped earrings, the center of which was a bright and complementary shade of blue. Her other jewelry enhanced her charming appearance, in hues of silver, gold and blue. The Mexican entertainer also rocked a light pair of casual flip flops and a beige handbag. To keep out of the sun, the star opted to duck under sleek sunglasses and a monochromatic hat.

Thalía flaunted some serious summer style Photo: Instagram/@thalia

The mom-of-two also gave her over nine-and-a-half million followers a look at some of the mouthwatering food she’s been enjoying on her trip. It seems the famous couple ate fresh seafood and, of course, pasta while dining at the undisclosed picturesque restaurant. “While in Italy… pasta, baby!” she enthusiastically said in one of the videos that was included in her post.

Thalía and her husband ate at a scenic Italian eatery Photo: Instagram/@thalia

It’s been an adventurous start of the summer for Thalía, who seems to have been traveling all over the map. The No Me Acuerdo crooner recently shared some highlights from a trip to Utah to her Instagram, some of which included: rock climbing in a Vía Ferrata route, meditating in the sunshine and exploring the reservoir Lake Powell. “I had the BEST time!” she wrote about her trip in a post.