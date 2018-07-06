Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin reunited on the big screen in the newly released film Sicario: Day of the Soldado. The crime flick sees FBI agent Matt Graver (Josh) call on operative Alejandro Gillick (Benicio) when Mexican drug cartels begin to smuggle terrorists across the US border. Budding 16-year-old actress Isabela Moner starred alongside the hunky action stars in the film playing the kidnapped daughter of a Mexican cartel kingpin. Speaking about the sequel, Josh noted, “I think the stakes are a little bit higher because you involve a child and when you involve a child in anything, I think the stakes skyrocket. In the first one we were a little more arrogant. This feeling that we couldn’t lose has been challenged in a major way.” Isabela admitted that Benicio and Josh served as father-like figures to her. She shared, “With this type of movie, you’ve got to be playful on set. And they are so sweet and cuddly and just in general really great guys to have as paternal-type figures I guess.”