Anthony Bourdain’s will revealed new details about his finances after his death. According to the New York Daily News, court documents filed in Manhattan’s Surrogate Court show that the Parts Unknown star is reportedly worth $1.21 million. The late chef’s will, which was written in 2016, states that most of the money will be left to his 11-year-old daughter Ariane. Due to the fact that Ariane is a minor – the court will appoint a guardian to protect the estate’s interest on her behalf.

The will also states the in the event that his only child passed away before her father, his finances would have gone to her nanny Myra Quizon. Until Ariane is old enough to control the estate, it is reported that the executor will be her mother, Ottavia Busia – who was married to Anthony from 2007-2016.

Anthony’s assets reportedly include $425,00 in “cash and savings,” $250,000 in “personal property,” $500,000 in “intangible property,” including royalties and residuals and $35,000 in a brokerage account.

The chef passed away in France on June 8 at the age of 61. His cause of death was suicide. Anthony was recently remembered by his ex-wife with an endearing Instagram post. “Our little girl had her concert today. She was amazing. So strong and brave," Ottavia wrote alongside a photo of their daughter performing onstage at NYC's DROM. "She wore the boots you brought her. I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are.”