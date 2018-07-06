Meet the Kardashians! Kendall Jenner’s reported romance with basketball player Ben Simmons seems to be heating up. The model brought the athlete to her sister Khloe Kardashian’s Fourth of July party on Wednesday. The pair was spotted getting cozy at the backyard Independence Day celebration. In a Snapchat video posted by Khloe, fans were quick to notice Kendall, 22, leaning on the Philadelphia 76ers player, 21, while he put his arm around her leg. The duo reportedly began seeing each other earlier this summer. Kendall is known for keeping her relationships outside of the spotlight unlike her famous relatives. Back in April she told Vogue, “I like my private life.” A source recently told People magazine that the Keep Up with the Kardashians star is enjoying the single life. “Kendall is having fun. She doesn’t want a serious relationship and is just enjoying being single,” the insider said. “She feels that whenever she has been serious about guys in the past, it’s kind of a mess and doesn’t work out. She invested time in the relationship with Blake Griffin. She isn’t planning on doing the same right now.”

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jul 4, 2018 at 8:46pm PDT