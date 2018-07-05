Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez look good while getting some much-needed R&R. The Dinero songstress took to her Instagram on Thursday, July 5, to share an image of her and her beau lounging in the sand. “It’s the lil quiet moments that matter the most…[heart emoji]. In the picture, J.Lo shows off her figure in a hot pink one piece swimsuit that she accessorized with a fedora, oversized shades and a diamond ring – on her left hand. Despite many doing a double take at the bling, a source tells HOLA! USA that it isn't an engagement ring. A-Rod kept his look toned down in swim trunks and sunglasses.

VIEW GALLERY Jennifer Lopez rocked a hot pink swimsuit and a rock on her left hand Photo: Instagram/@jlo

The 48-year-old El Anillo singer and the MLB announcer are taking some time off in the Hamptons. Jennifer and her ten-year-old twins Max and Emme joined Alex and his two daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, ten, for a quick getaway. On Wednesday, the A-list couple and their children gave off some serious weekend vibes.

In a video – posted by the former New York Yankee – the family participated in a group sing along. “Weekend vibes on a Wednesday @jlo @nicksilva17 [American flag emoji],” the 42-year-old captioned the video.

In the clip, Alex was driving while Jennifer sang a variety of songs into the camera. The mom-of-two took the lead on vocals and was joined by Alex, Natasha and Alex’s nephew Nick singing songs from Dirty Dancing, Cardi B and Jennifer’s personal catalog. The couple shared more fun moments from their holiday with their followers on their respective accounts.

VIEW GALLERY Jennifer showed off her new beach-inspired hairstyle during her and Alex's vacation in the Hamptons Photo: Instagram/@jlo

The World of Dance judge showed off her new “beach waves,” before posting polaroid pictures of the group’s day by the water. Alex also took to his Instagram stories to show Jennifer coaching his daughters during a foot race and getting ready to join him for a family bike ride.