Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have celebrated over two decades of love – but don’t call them “married.” The 49-year-old recently shared how he and Jada define their relationship. “We don’t even say we’re married anymore,” the Fresh Prince said on Tidal’s Rap Radar podcast. “We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life.” The actor admitted that he and his longtime love are secure in their relationship and nothing could possibly break their bond.

VIEW GALLERY Will shared that he and Jada no longer use the term "married" Photo: Getty Images

“There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do – ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space,” he continued. The Bright actor and the Girls Trip star were married in December 1997 and are parents to 19-year-old Jaden and 17-year-old Willow. Will is also father to 25-year-old Trey from his first marriage.

Last year, the Live it Up rapper opened up about the past 20 years of his and Jada’s relationship. While the pair's love has stood the test of time, they still have dealt with their fair share of split rumors. Earlier this year, Will addressed them in his song In the Clique. "Twenty years of swag y'all just witnessed / Stop the divorce rumors and mind your d--n business."

VIEW GALLERY The Hollywood pair have been married for over 20 years Photo: Instagram/@willsmith

On their milestone anniversary in 2017, the Gemini Man actor marked the occasion with a sweet post on Instagram. "Love is Like Gardening... I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU want to be (into what you were born to be)... Rather than Demanding that you become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be," he captioned the throwback photo of him and Jada. "I’ve learned to take pleasure in Nourishing YOUR dreams... Rather than wrestling with you to Fulfill my Selfish Needs & Satiate My Insecurities. . I have learned that Love is Listening. Love is Giving. Love is Freedom. . Happy Anniversary, My Queen! I am forever Devoted to Nurturing your Deepest Truth."